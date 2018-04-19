News

Man's act that led to fatal brown snake bite
The tragic act which led to man's fatal eastern brown snake bite

'Hostage drama' not what it seemed

Jamie McKinnell
AAP /

A suspected hostage situation on Sydney's lower north shore has turned out to be nothing more than a group of shell-shocked marine rescuers transporting a sea turtle.

Local police responded urgently with flashing lights and sirens about lunchtime on April 11 after receiving a triple-0 call from a concerned witness in Mosman.

The tipster claimed a driver and passenger appeared "very scared" by a male offender in a vehicle who was armed with a knife and covering himself with a white blanket.

Local police received a call from a concerned witness about a situation, but it turned out to be marine rescuers transporting a sea turtle. Souce: File image of turle, Getty

North Shore Police Area Command revealed on Thursday the call was far less serious than they'd feared.

Officers tracked the vehicle to Neutral Bay, but after approaching it "very carefully" they found a confused group of marine rescuers and carers.

One 'hostage-taker' was dressed in wetsuit with a diving knife with the white blanket being used to keep the large sea turtle cool and calm while they took it for treatment.

"Police were turtlely relieved the situation was not as serious as they feared," police said in a Facebook post.

"The whole incident has tortoise that things may not always be as they seem."

A stock image of a man putting on a wetsuit. Source: Getty

