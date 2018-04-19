Three-year-old girl injured after five-year-old accidentally rolls car into her

A three-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after a five-year-old boy accidentally rolled a car into her when he knocked it out of gear in West Kempsey, NSW.
Emergency services were called to a home on Bunya Pine Circuit about 10.30am on Thursday.
The girl was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition with a fractured leg and pelvis, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.
Inquiries into the incident are continuing.