Three-year-old girl injured after five-year-old accidentally rolls car into her

AAP /

A three-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after a five-year-old boy accidentally rolled a car into her when he knocked it out of gear in West Kempsey, NSW.

Emergency services were called to a home on Bunya Pine Circuit about 10.30am on Thursday.

The girl was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition with a fractured leg and pelvis, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.

A girl was struck by the car after a five-year-old boy accidentally knocked the gear stick at a home on Bunya Pine Circuit in West Kempsey. Source: Google Maps

