Woman critical after 10m fall at NSW port

A woman has been rushed into surgery after falling 10 metres from an industrial lifting vehicle at Sydney's main container port.

The woman, aged about 50, fell from the straddle carrier onto concrete at Port Botany after midday on Thursday.

She's believed to have sustained limb fractures and a serious head injury, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said in a statement.

Video from the site, aired by the Seven Network, shows ambulances parked around a large straddle carrier - used to move containers - with paramedics working on the woman.

The machine's cabin appears smashed while shattered glass and debris are scattered on the concrete below alongside a pool of blood.

Another straddle carrier is parked within metres of the vehicle from which the woman fell.

She was transferred to St George Hospital and then rushed into emergency surgery, AAP understands.

SafeWork NSW has begun investigating the incident.