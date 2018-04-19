Rescue defended in Tas mine death inquest

A rescuer who tried to save two miners who fell to their death at a copper mine in Tasmania has told an inquest he abseiled down a shaft without a safety rope to reach them.

Craig Gleeson, 45, and Alistair Lucas, 25, died at the Queenstown mine on December 9, 2013 after the wooden platform they were working on gave way.

Project geologist Lachlan Brown told the inquest on Thursday he tied a rope to a steel beam and abseiled to reach them.

"When training you have a safety line. We certainly didn't have a safety line," he said.

"You chuck a rope on and get going.

"In my opinion it was the only way to do it."

Mr Brown said he put a blanket over the body of Mr Gleeson and gave oxygen to Mr Lucas.

It took two hours for rescuers to get Mr Lucas to the surface - he died in an ambulance en route to hospital.

Mr Brown was asked why he used the mine's cage lift to bring Mr Lucas to the surface and not an ambulance that had driven down the mine.

"The decline is incredibly rough. It was the logical choice. I stand by that option," he told the inquest.

"I stand by all the calls that we made."

Mr Brown said it would have been many people's first experience in a rescue and "certainly" for a fatality.

"There was a shock factor. But did it affect performance? No," he told the inquest.

Coroner Simon Cooper said Mr Brown acted with "exemplary courage".

Mr Brown and Robert Butterfield were given bravery awards by Mineral Resources Tasmania for their role in the rescue operation.

Copper Mines of Tasmania (CMT) was fined $225,000 in 2016 for failing to comply with health and safety duties in relation to the deaths of Mr Gleeson and Mr Lucas.

The ongoing inquest is also examining the death of Michael "Digger" Welsh, who was killed by a mud rush at the same mine two months later.