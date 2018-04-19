NSW dams open for private power generation

Private companies could soon be generating power from about 40 NSW dams using hydro-electricity or floating solar panels.

Energy and Utilities Minister Don Harwin on Thursday announced the government was inviting the private sector to invest in the generation of renewable energy using the state's dams.

The technology could include pumped hydro or floating solar, Mr Harwin said in a statement.

"NSW is geographically blessed with water assets, including around 40 dams across the state, some of which could create opportunities for hydro-electricity and floating solar for the community," the minister said.

"Industry will be briefed on this significant opportunity in early May."