'Hostage' drama shell-shocks NSW police

A suspected hostage situation on Sydney's lower north shore has turned out to be nothing more than a group of shell-shocked marine rescuers transporting a sea turtle.

Local police responded urgently with flashing lights and sirens about lunchtime on April 11 after receiving a triple-zero call from a concerned witness in Mosman.

The tipster claimed a driver and passenger appeared "very scared" by a male offender in a vehicle who was armed with a knife and covering himself with a white blanket.

North Shore Police Area Command revealed on Thursday the call was far less serious than they'd feared.

Officers tracked the vehicle to Neutral Bay, but after approaching it "very carefully" they found a confused group of marine rescuers and carers.

One 'hostage-taker' was dressed in wetsuit with a diving knife with the white blanket being used to keep the large sea turtle cool and calm while they took it for treatment.

"Police were turtlely relieved the situation was not as serious as they feared," police said in a Facebook post.

"The whole incident has tortoise that things may not always be as they seem."