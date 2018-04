An elderly woman has escaped unharmed after her house partially collapsed in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services arrived at the house in Campsie just after 7am on Thursday to find the 90-year-old woman safe inside, a NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman told AAP.

The woman was evacuated safely and did not require hospitalisation.

The spokesman said about 30 per cent of the small detached house collapsed and the cause is yet to be determined.