Man dead after domestic violence in Sydney

Rachel Gray
AAP /

A critical incident investigation is under way after a man died in a violent domestic incident with his 82-year-old mother in a home in Sydney.

NSW Police said officers found the 54-year-old man with several injuries at the Rockdale unit around 9pm on Wednesday.

Police tried to speak to the man but his condition deteriorated.

He was treated by paramedics but later died in St George hospital.

The elderly woman suffered minor injuries.

The critical incident team was called in to investigate the circumstances of the man's death.

