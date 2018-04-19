Monster NSW python puts on 4kg in a year

Massive python Monster has gained four kilograms and grown 14 centimetres in the past 12 months after feasting on a goat diet in her NSW home.

The reticulated python had her annual measuring on Thursday and came in at 57 kilograms and 5.42 metres, the Australian Reptile Park said in a statement.

General manager Tim Faulkner says the result reveals Monster is happy and healthy. Reptiles, unlike mammals, don't show obvious signs of sickness.

Monster was carried out of her cave by five handlers - one of whom was bitten on the hand by the snake in December.

"She is a good snake, it was just that day was hot and pushing 40C," handler Jake Meney told AAP.

Mr Meney has since recovered from his little "love bite".

Head of reptiles Daniel Rumsey says Monster is a "fantastic little snake" even though she may be the deadliest reptile in the park.

"If you compare her to a taipan, which might kill you in six hours, Monster can kill you in about 30 seconds," Mr Rumsey said on Thursday.

Mr Rumsey says Monster will likely live for another 20 years and by then she could weigh about 100kg.

Monster in April 2017 weighed 53kg and measured 5.28m.

Reticulated pythons have been known to swallow humans whole in their native southeast Asia. They take a bite before coiling around the victim's neck and suffocating them.

Akbar Salubiro, 25, was swallowed boots and all by a 158kg reticulated python in 2016 while harvesting palm oil in Indonesia.