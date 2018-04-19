Eighteen-year-old dies, another in hospital after horror crash

An 18-year-old man has died and another teenager is in hospital following a car crash in Sydney's north.

Emergency services were called to Thornleigh about 1.20am on Thursday after a ute crashed into a parked truck.

The driver died at the scene, while a passenger, believed to be of a similar age, was taken to Royal North Shore hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the crash caused a large bang which woke up "the whole street".

They said that the street is "notorious for these kinds of accidents".

Police said they are investigating reports that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.