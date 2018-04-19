News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman loses all her belongings after flatmate misunderstands simple instruction
Woman traumatised after simple error sees her lose all belongings

Eighteen-year-old dies, another in hospital after horror crash

AAP /

An 18-year-old man has died and another teenager is in hospital following a car crash in Sydney's north.

0420_1600_nat_rush
0:25

Geoffrey Rush's cross-claim bid fails
0420_1600_nat_fire
0:20

Sydney car fire
0420_1600_qld_snake
1:29

Man dies from eastern brown snake bite
Touching story behind man's winning $8m lotto numbers
0:57

Touching story behind man's winning $8m lotto numbers
0420_1130_nat_rush
0:32

Daily Telegraph wants Sydney Theatre Company involved in Rush trial
Tiny Golden-Tipped Bat Hungrily Laps Milk
1:00

Tiny Golden-Tipped Bat Hungrily Laps Milk
0420_wa_sunrise_crash
1:29

One dead and three injured in horror crash
Richardson: Trump Must Calibrate NKorea Comments
2:01

Richardson: Trump Must Calibrate NKorea Comments
North Korea seeks 'complete denuclearization,' Moon says; U.S. vows pressure
0:58

North Korea seeks 'complete denuclearization,' Moon says; U.S. vows pressure
North Korea seeks 'complete denuclearization', says Moon, as U.S. vows continued pressure
1:34

North Korea seeks 'complete denuclearization', says Moon, as U.S. vows continued pressure
AP Top Stories 19 A
1:06

AP Top Stories 19 A
0419_1800_syd_maccas
1:32

Teen killed on late night trip to McDonald’s
 

Emergency services were called to Thornleigh about 1.20am on Thursday after a ute crashed into a parked truck.

The driver died at the scene, while a passenger, believed to be of a similar age, was taken to Royal North Shore hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the crash caused a large bang which woke up "the whole street".

They said that the street is "notorious for these kinds of accidents".

An 18-year-old man has died in a ute crash in Sydney. Source: 7 News

Police said they are investigating reports that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Police are investigating whether the teenager was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Photo: 7 News

Back To Top