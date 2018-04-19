Sydney teen dead after slamming into truck

A 17-year-old P-plate driver has died after slamming his ute into a parked tow-truck in Sydney's north, while his teenage passenger escaped with minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash which occurred in Thornleigh around 1.20am on Thursday.

The 17-year-old died at the scene, while his 17-year-old passenger was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, police said.

Photos from the scene show skid marks leading up to the crash scene with the blue ute hitting the truck's metal tray.

Residents of Duffy Avenue told the Seven Network they were woken by a "big, loud bang".