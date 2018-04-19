Nearly 900 homes saved during Sydney blaze

Close to 900 homes were saved during a huge bushfire southwest of Sydney that might have been deliberately lit, firefighters say.

As police continue to investigate the cause of the fire on Thursday, NSW Rural Fire Service building impact assessment teams completed a survey of the impacted suburbs near the Holsworthy military range.

Firefighters and residents saved 888 homes, six facilities and one outbuilding across the weekend and early this week.

Five properties were damaged, including one by wind, however, only one cubby house was destroyed.

"(It was) a pretty amazing effort for a fire that burnt just a little more than 3800 hectares," RFS spokesman Greg Allan said in a recorded message.

NSW Police have questioned and cleared four men aged between 18 and 21 who appeared on a Snapchat video laughing near flames.

The footage was forwarded to Bankstown officers on Tuesday morning and on Wednesday the men spoke to police about the video, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

They were released without being charged and were disregarded from any further investigations after detectives discovered the video was created on Monday evening in the Barden Ridge area.

Investigations are continuing into the blaze, which started in Casula on Saturday afternoon and is the subject of an investigation by Strikeforce Carpi.

Firefighters finally got the upper hand on Tuesday night declaring it under control more than four days after it broke out.

Mr Allan said smoke may continue to linger around Sydney.

"Although (the fire) is contained and well within containment lines there will be some smouldering," he said.

"It will be monitored and patrolled where needed over the coming days."