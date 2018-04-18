NSW medical app could save lives in India

A smartphone app pioneered in NSW which could help millions of people gain access to lifesaving diabetes care has been launched in India.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian launched the IMPACT Diabetes program in New Delhi on the third day of her trade trip to India.

The app will provide wireless point-of-care diagnostics for the management of diabetes patients or those who are at high risk of diabetes.

"In rural India alone, more than 25 million people have diabetes and the number is rising rapidly," Ms Berejiklian said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Providing access to affordable, evidence-based and quality-controlled healthcare is a real game changer for these communities and I am so pleased to see our technology helping save lives across the world."

India's executive director of the George Institute for Global Health, Professor Vivekanand Jha, said the innovative partnership was improving the lives of many people in India.

IMPACT Diabetes, which is part of the George Institute's SMARThealth program, will train female community health workers in India to use the app.