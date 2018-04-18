News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why 'dine-and-dash couple' have started a crowd funding page
Why accused dine-and-dash woman has started a crowd funding page

Canadian drug mule jailed over plot to smuggle $21m worth of cocaine into Australia on cruise

Lucy Hughes Jones
AAP /

A Canadian drug mule who tried to help smuggle $21 million worth of cocaine into Australia on a cruise ship will spend at least four years in jail.

Expert: Trump Deserves Credit on North Korea
1:28

Expert: Trump Deserves Credit on North Korea
Trump says Pompeo had "great meeting" with Kim Jong Un
0:45

Trump says Pompeo had "great meeting" with Kim Jong Un
Rhea Fire Tops 260,000 Acres in Western Oklahoma
4:29

Rhea Fire Tops 260,000 Acres in Western Oklahoma
Hurst Home Explodes in Fiery Burst Just as Officers Arrive on Scene
0:37

Hurst Home Explodes in Fiery Burst Just as Officers Arrive on Scene
Senate Panel Reacts to Pompeo's N. Korea Trip
1:51

Senate Panel Reacts to Pompeo's N. Korea Trip
Russia: our response to U.S. sanctions will be precise and painful
0:53

Russia: our response to U.S. sanctions will be precise and painful
Stress is Causing Americans to Curse, Study Finds
1:00

Stress is Causing Americans to Curse, Study Finds
Bubbles key to disease prevention, medicine delivery, and cutting naval costs, says scientist
1:01

Bubbles key to disease prevention, medicine delivery, and cutting naval costs, says scientist
May rate rise less certain after UK inflation cools
1:24

May rate rise less certain after UK inflation cools
0418_1800_syd_burns
1:31

Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Mike Pompeo had a secret Kim Jong Un meeting: official
2:05

Mike Pompeo had a secret Kim Jong Un meeting: official
Trump's intelligence chief had secret meeting with North Korean leader - U.S. official
1:24

Trump's intelligence chief had secret meeting with North Korean leader - U.S. official
 

Melina Roberge pleaded guilty in February on the eve of her trial for importing nearly 30 kilograms of the drugs - worth up to $21.5 million - on board the Sea Princess which docked in Sydney in August 2016.

The 24-year-old broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a maximum eight years behind bars in the NSW District Court on Wednesday, with a non-parole period of four years and nine months.

Roberge was one of three people arrested in the largest drug seizure on a cruise ship docking in Australia with 60kg of cocaine.

Melina Roberge pleaded guilty in February on the eve of her trial for importing nearly 30 kilograms of the drugs. Source: Melina Roberge/ Instagram

Judge Kate Traill said Roberge was recruited by her "sugar daddy" to carry out the crime in exchange for a free holiday.

She blamed her actions on a desire to take selfies "in exotic locations and post them on Instagram to receive likes and attention".

Judge Traill labelled it a sad indictment of the negative impact of social media on young people, who lead a "vacuous existence" seeking likes for self worth and who have become a "marketable commodity".

"She wanted to be the envy of others. I doubt she is now," the judge said.

One of her accomplices, Isabelle Lagace, 30, was sentenced in November to at least four-and-a-half years in jail after admitting she tried to smuggle the white powder in the pair's cabin to clear a $20,000 debt.

Roberge was found with drugs worth up to $21.5 million on board the cruise ship Sea Princess which docked in Sydney in August 2016. Photo: AAP

Andre Tamin, 64, has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced later this year.

In an affidavit tendered to the court, Roberge wrote that at the time she was "a stupid young woman" who was governed by superficial goals.

"I have devastated so many people in the process," she said.

The court heard Roberge met her "sugar daddy" in 2015, and they began an intimate relationship while she worked as an escort for him.

He invited her on a trip to Morocco in May 2016 where she worked as an escort, and it was on this trip that he first asked her to be involved in the drug-smuggling trip.

Back To Top