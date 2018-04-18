Stannard attack: Briton pleads not guilty

British tourist Sam Oliver has pleaded not guilty to coward punching rugby sevens captain James Stannard outside a kebab shop in Sydney's east last month.

At Waverley Local Court on Wednesday the 22-year-old denied the charge of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Stannard was discharged from hospital earlier in April after the allegedly unprovoked attack on Good Friday fractured his skull and ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games.

The 35-year-old veteran, who is in his final season before retirement, spent two nights in hospital after hitting his head on the footpath but is expected to make a full recovery.

Stannard, who had been out to dinner at a pub to farewell coach Andy Friend, has said he doesn't remember anything, but was thankful his teammates were on hand to help.

Oliver allegedly fled before he was nabbed by two teammates - Lewis Holland and Ben O'Donnell - until police arrived to arrest him.

Oliver's bail will continue and his matter will next be heard on June 6.