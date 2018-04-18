Thousands of kids face life on NSW streets

The NSW government has earmarked nearly $14 million to help deal with the growing problem of young people sleeping rough.

Yfoundations, the peak body for youth homelessness in NSW, says the state is facing an "epidemic" with the number of youngsters facing life on the streets nearly doubling since 2006.

"The youth homelessness issue in NSW has reached crisis point," chief executive officer Zoe Robinson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Let's be clear, we're talking about children as young as 12, who through no fault of their own, have slipped through the cracks."

NSW Minister for Family and Community Services Pru Goward announced the $13.9 million package on Wednesday to help youth under the age of 24 access homeless support every hour of the day.

Unlike other states, youth homelessness in NSW has increased across every age group, Census data shows.

The rate of homelessness for people aged between 19-24 in NSW rose by an alarming 92 per cent in the decade since 2006, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

In 2016-17, more than 18,936 young people aged between 15 and 24 were helped by specialist homelessness services in NSW, according to Ms Goward.

Labor's social housing spokeswoman Tania Mihailuk says it is shocking that youth homelessness continues to rise in NSW.

"Youth homelessness figures continue to rise, while the Berejiklian Government is more focused on rampant property sell-offs and stadium splurges," Ms Mihailuk said in a statement.

Simon Byrnes, 25, who lived on Sydney's streets for about two years from the age of 16, says NSW could benefit by having former homeless people informing policies.

"It is more than just refuges, you also need to offer educational support and increase therapy," Mr Byrnes told AAP.