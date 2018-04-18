Abbott protester alerted cops: court hears

A young protester accused of manhandling former prime minister Tony Abbott's sister at a Sydney refugee rally got himself arrested after he complained to NSW Police for making him "look bad" on Facebook, a court has heard.

Nicholas Dobrijevich, 21, allegedly pushed Christine Forster when asylum seeker activists targeted a Liberal Party fundraiser in Sydney last November.

"Physical violence is directed at her," police prosecutor Brad Scanlan told Dobrijevich's hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

Police arrested five other men - aged in their 20s and 30s - over the Redfern demonstration after releasing photographs and asking for public help tracking down those responsible.

Dobrijevich approached NSW police about the CCTV stills posted on their social media page in the aftermath, stating they made him "look bad", which prompted him to be charged with common assault, Mr Scanlan said.

Defence lawyer Anne Healey argued there wasn't a case to answer, as Ms Foster hadn't identified Dobrijevich as one of the rowdy protesters at the Australian Technology Park.

"She does not disclose any offence against my client," Ms Healey said.

Days after the event Mr Abbott criticised the "disgraceful behaviour" of the mob protesting against the Manus Island detention centre, saying his elderly parents who were also there were shaken.

"Denying Australians' real rights to uphold the supposed rights of boat people," one tweet said.

"My sister is herself a brave campaigner for rights and should never have been assaulted."

Ms Forster later thanked the public for their concern over the "ugly scenes" outside the fundraiser.

Security footage played in court showed the Sydney councillor being roughed up as she struggled through the large crowd.

"Assaulting passers-by is not a protest, it's just plain disgraceful behaviour," Ms Forster tweeted at the time.