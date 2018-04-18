Man dies after crashing into tree in NSW

A man has died after he lost control of his motorbike and crashed into a tree in central NSW.

The male rider was travelling on Hill End Road at Sallys Flat near Bathurst on Wednesday morning when he lost control and crashed into a tree, NSW Police said in a statement.

The man died at the scene.

Earlier, a 77-year-old man died after crashing his ute into a garden in the NSW Hunter region.

Emergency Services were called to Stockton Street in Nelson Bay about 5pm on Tuesday to treat the driver who died at the scene.

Early inquiries suggest he may have suffered a medical episode.