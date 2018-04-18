Huge NSW swells prompt safety warning

Beachgoers are being warned to take extra caution on the NSW coastline as massive surf coincides with a king tide.

A warning has been issued for the coastline between Batemans Bay and Coffs Harbour, with forecast conditions that built overnight expected to "pack a punch" on Wednesday, according to Surf Life Saving NSW.

Peaks of over two metres are expected in some areas and even the most experienced swimmers may get into trouble, the organisation's Matt du Plessis says.

"This season we've had a number of tragic drownings at our beaches and many rescues involving people getting caught in rip currents," he said in a statement.

"All of these incidents are a sobering reminder of the power of the ocean."

The Bureau of Meteorology's warning says hazardous conditions will be experienced along the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast and Sydney Coast.

Volunteer surf lifesavers will continue working through the NSW school holidays before flags come down for the last official day of the season on April 29.