Man who drove 'drunk' to police station 'staggered and smelt of alcohol'

The 57-year-old was "staggering and smelt of alcohol" when he entered Kogarah Police Station about 12.30pm on Monday, police say.

He'd also parked in a space reserved for police vehicles.

The man was arrested and a subsequent breath test allegedly returned a reading of .226 - more than four times the legal limit.

He was charged with high-range drink driving, driving while suspended and breaching bail and is expected to appear in Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.

