Hunt after pair abduct, assault NSW teen

A man and woman abducted a teenager from his home in the NSW Riverina region, took him to another house and assaulted him over Easter.

The boy, in his mid-teens, was hospitalised after reporting the crime to police earlier this month.

He disclosed he was taken from his Griffith home by an unknown man and woman, driven to another home and assaulted over the long weekend at the end of March.

The child abuse and sex crimes squad has now launched Strikeforce Coups to locate the pair.

The woman is described as Caucasian with light brown or blonde hair, a nose ring and a distinct tattoo on her back, while the man is described as between 175cm and 180cm tall who was wearing a hi-vis shirt.

They are believed to be well-known to one another.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers.