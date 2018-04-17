Ledinh murder: Police seek woman on CCTV

A young woman of Pacific Islander appearance could hold information into the daylight execution murder of a Sydney lawyer in January.

Ho Ledinh, 65, was shot three times through the back at point-blank range outside Happy Cup cafe at Bankstown City Plaza on the afternoon of January 23, in front of horrified witnesses.

The woman shown in CCTV vision released by police on Tuesday is seen walking with another woman, Analosa Ah Keni, who was charged with Mr Ledinh's murder in March.

The footage shows the pair walking along East Terrace in Bankstown about 3pm on the day of the shooting, less than one kilometre from the crime scene.

The woman police are seeking is aged in her late 20s or early 30s with long dark hair, and is wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and thongs.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Grant Taylor, appealed to the woman to come forward.

"Anyone who knows the woman, or who has information relevant to the investigation, is urged to get in touch as soon as possible," Acting Supt Taylor said.

Ah Keni, from Liverpool, was arrested on the Hume Highway at Marulan on March 8 and taken to Goulburn Police Station before being charged with murder.

Her arrest came three weeks after Arthur Kelekolio, 38, was arrested at Sydney International Airport before he could board a flight to Bali.

Kelekolio was also charged with Mr Ledinh's murder and faced Sydney's Central Local Court on February 14.

He too is behind bars.

Ledinh, a father-of-five, was one of the solicitors who represented Philip Nguyen, the man jailed over the killing of Sydney police constable Bill Crews in 2010.