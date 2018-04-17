Geoffrey Rush's lawyer slams cross-claim

A lawyer for Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has dismissed a bid for a theatre company to become another defendant in a defamation lawsuit as hopeless and absurd.

A bid for a theatre company to be a defendant in Geoffrey Rush's lawsuit is absurd, his lawyer says.

The 66-year-old is suing The Daily Telegraph after stories published late last year alleging he behaved inappropriately with a colleague during the company's production of King Lear in 2015.

The newspaper's lawyer made an application to bring a cross-claim against the Sydney Theatre Company, saying it would have known three statements it provided would likely be relied upon as being accurate and republished.

But Sue Chrysanthous, for Rush, questioned why the Telegraph would seek contribution from the STC when its so-called "publication" was to one person - being its own journalist.

Justice Michael Wigney said he hoped to give his decision on Friday.