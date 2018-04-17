Accused 'cable choker' due in NSW court

A man accused of choking a woman with a cable lock in Sydney's inner west is expected to face court via video link.

James Barnes, 24, was arrested on Saturday after a public appeal for assistance by detectives investigating the attack in Ashfield.

It's alleged he followed his 27-year-old victim on Wednesday night before wrapping the cable around her neck, pushing her to the ground and choking her.

A man and woman nearby heard screaming and intervened.

Barnes was charged with intentionally choking a person with recklessness, stalking and intimidating and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He faced Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, where he didn't apply for bail and it was formally refused, and is expected to appear before Central Local Court on Tuesday.

The woman, who was left semi-conscious after the incident, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with neck injuries but has since been discharged.