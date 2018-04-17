Pair to be extradited to Melb over murder

A man and woman arrested in Sydney will be extradited to Victoria over the fatal shooting of a man south of Melbourne last September.

Joshua DiPietro, 31, was found in the passenger seat of a friend's vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head at Rosebud on the Mornington Peninsula on September 3.

Mr DiPietro had been at a Father's Day lunch with his parents before his mother dropped him at a milk bar in Rye, kissed him goodbye and told him she loved him.

He was collected by a friend and police believe the pair was headed to the RSL for a drink when Mr DiPietro was shot.

He was taken to hospital but died the following night.

On Monday, two people were arrested in Smithfield, in Sydney's west, Victoria Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was charged with murder while a 31-year-old woman was charged with being an accessory to murder.

A Sydney magistrate on Tuesday granted a request by detectives to extradite the pair, a Victoria Police spokeswoman told AAP.

They are expected to face a Melbourne court on Thursday.

This week's charges follow the arrest of a 30-year-old associate of Mr DiPietro in Rosebud two days after the shooting.

At the time he was charged with one count of murder and three counts of conduct endangering life.