'Drunk' NSW man reports to police on bail

A man has allegedly driven to a Sydney police station drunk to fulfil bail reporting conditions for a separate offence.

The suspended driver, 57, parked in front of Kogarah Police Station in a space reserved for police vehicles about 12.30pm on Monday.

He was "allegedly staggering and smelt of alcohol" when he entered the station to report, police said.

A subsequent breath test allegedly recorded a reading of .226 - more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit.

He was charged with high-range drink driving, driving while suspended and breaching bail and is expected to appear in Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.