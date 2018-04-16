Third man charged over NSW cop attack

A third man has been charged over an attack on a police officer who tried to stop a street fight in Sydney's west.

The acting inspector was left with a large cut on his head from the assault just after midnight on Sunday April 8.

It's alleged he was attempting to intervene in a fight between two men at Emerton, near Mount Druitt, when a third man hit him.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at Mount Druitt Police Station on Monday and charged with affray.

He was refused bail in Mount Druitt Local Court and will reappear next month.

It follows the arrest of a 21-year-old man on Wednesday who was charged with affray.

Thomas Magann, 26, also faced court last week and was refused bail during his first mention. He's due to face court on April 18.