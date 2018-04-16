Truckie critical after Sydney crash

A truck driver is in a critical condition after being rescued from his vehicle after a crash involving another truck in Sydney's northwest.

Emergency services responded after two trucks collided at the intersection of Glenhaven and Bannerman roads at Kenthurst after 2.30pm on Monday.

The crash caused one of the trucks to roll into a nearby property, crushing the cabin and trapping the 40-year-old driver.

Paramedics were concerned that the man was unconscious and worked urgently to free him from his overturned vehicle, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.

The driver was sedated and transported to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition with multiple limb fractures, facial injuries and a suspected head injury.