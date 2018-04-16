'Stab victim deserved to die': court told

A man who admitted to a daylight stabbing murder in Sydney's inner west was suffering delusions at the time and told police his victim "deserved to be killed", a court has heard.

Lung Lieu has pleaded not guilty, with the defence of mental illness, to killing his friend Guo Bing Liu after an argument on a Campsie street in November 2016.

The 34-year-old stabbed Mr Liu 27 times, including after he'd fallen to the ground and was lying on his back on the pavement, the NSW Supreme Court heard on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Nannette Williams told the judge-alone trial Lieu was suffering chronic paranoid delusion disorder in the lead-up to the death.

The supermarket worker had finished his shift before 3pm on November 23 when he bought a $4.50 kitchen knife from a discount store and met his victim on Amy Street, the court heard.

The Cabramatta man then carried out his attack in front of several eyewitnesses, Ms Williams said in her opening address.

The court heard paramedics later found the knife still inside the victim's stomach, while Lieu fled and dumped his blood-stained shirt in a bin.

When police arrested Lieu a short time later at Campsie railway station, he asked officers how much time he'd spend in prison if he pleaded guilty to murder.

In a police interview played in court, Lieu told officers Mr Liu "deserved to be killed".

"I was working at Coles, then I finished my shift and I killed that man," he said.

Defence barrister Ertunc Ozen said many of the facts of the case were not in contention but the main issue would be Lieu's mental state at the time of the attack.

Mr Liu's former wife, Jin Ling Hao, said they had been friends with Lieu for several years and he had come looking for the victim at her family home before the killing.

Ms Hao said she only learned of her ex-partner's death when she saw it on the news.

Thomas James Hunt had been working at Chemist Warehouse that day when he noticed a man stumble and collapse onto the street before another man stabbed him "with a fair bit of force".

Pharmacist Zi Wan Liew also gave evidence, saying he became "terrified" after he heard a woman screaming and walked outside to see an Asian man stabbing another man.

The trial before Justice Stephen Campbell continues.