A man has been forced out of his car at gunpoint by a group of carjackers as he sat eating his dinner in Sydney's west.

The 50-year-old motorist was in his car, eating in Narwee about 9.30pm on Sunday when a man stuck a gun through the window and demanded he get out, police said on Monday.

The robber and three other men then jumped into the car with NSW registration BV1 1NW and drove off.