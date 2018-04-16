Firefighters work through the night to battle Sydney bushfire

News

The fire, which began on Saturday afternoon and may have been deliberately lit, was fanned by strong winds on Sunday and approached suburban streets.

It tore through the Holsworthy military range and more than 500 personnel from the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the Australian Defence Force battled to protect properties.

The blaze was downgraded from emergency level to watch and act about 5.30pm on Sunday as conditions began to ease. It was further downgraded to advice level on Monday morning.

Firefighters in southwest Sydney have worked through the night to take advantage of milder conditions as a huge blaze continues to burn. Photo: AAP

Firefighters have taken advantage of the conditions to do a back burn along Heathcote Road near Pleasure Point as well as in areas of the Holsworthy military base.

A large number of firefighters remain on the ground working to slow the spread of the fire, which continues to burn in a southeasterly direction towards Barden Ridge.

RFS spokesman Greg Allan said some properties had not escaped unscathed.

"We have had reports of impact on properties in west Menai and Barden Ridge but our crews at the moment are solely focused on fighting the fire," he told AAP in the evening.

Firefighters battling flames close to homes on Saturday in Wattle Grove. Source: AAP

Residents in the suburbs of Voyager Point, Pleasure Point, Sandy Point and Illawong, Menai and Bangor were warned of the danger of ember attacks as many scrambled with hoses and buckets to protect their houses.

By 5pm, some Menai residents were starting to relax.

Daniel Borg, who lives on Hall Drive in Menai alongside bushland, admitted it was concerning to see how close the flames came.

"It was pretty scary," he told AAP when finally opening a beer, thankful his house came with sprinklers on the roof.

NSW Police on Sunday evening announced a task force had been set up to investigate whether the fire, which began in the vicinity of Leacocks Reserve in Casula, was deliberately lit.

Water bombers are seen fighting a bushfire in Alfords Point as fire crews watch and wait in Sydney, Sunday, April 15, 2018 . Source: AAP

Conditions are expected to aid the firefighting effort on Monday, with winds about half the strength they were on Sunday.

The temperature may remain a cause for concern, according to the RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers.

"Still quite a difficult day ahead (on Monday)," he told the Nine Network.

"I think we've got a long way to go before we're out of the woods."

Residents in Voyager Point, Pleasure Point, Sandy Point, Alfords Point, Barden Ridge, Illawong, Menai and Bangor were told to be prepared to activate their bushfire survival plans should conditions change.

Heathcote Road remains closed between Macarthur Drive and New Illawarra Road while Old Illawarra Road at Barden Ridge has reopened.

On Sunday, the NSW Rural Fire Service shared a picture online of a firefighter cradling a rescued koala in a spare shirt. Source: @NSWRFS/ Twitter

