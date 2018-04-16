Trio praised for heroic Sydney fire rescue

Three men who rushed into a burning flat to drag a grandmother to safety in Sydney's southwest have been praised as heroes.

The 82-year-old woman's son-in-law, Brett Hall, was among those who made frantic attempts to save her after her Milperra flat went up in flames on Saturday evening.

She suffered extensive burns and died in Royal North Shore Hospital about midday on Sunday.

"The way I could do it was to drag her," Mr Hall, 54, told Network Seven.

"I just didn't have time."

The blaze was unrelated to the nearby bushfires that started on Saturday afternoon, a police spokeswoman told AAP on Monday.

Fire & Rescue Superintendent Norman Buckley described the rescue as "absolutely heroic".

Mr Hall and the two other men were treated for smoke inhalation.