Premier 'not concerned' by NSW ports probe

The NSW premier says she's not worried about a probe into the privatisation of the state's ports because the competition watchdog "was consulted during that process".

Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday was asked whether she was worried the deal could become an election issue if the ACCC determines the arrangements are anti-competitive and launches legal action.

"I'm not concerned at all," the premier told reporters in Sydney.

"The advice I've received is, at the time, the ACCC was consulted during that process and we continue on."

ACCC chairman Rod Sims revealed on Friday that the watchdog's investigation will be complete by the end of 2018. NSW voters go to the polls in mid-March 2019.

"If we form the view that it (the privatisation deal) is a breach then we've got to put it to a court," Mr Sims told AAP.

"If the court finds it is a breach of the act then consequences follow - particularly penalties and injunctions."

Any court action against the government or NSW Ports could take years.

Under the secret deal, the privatised Port of Newcastle is obliged to pay, via the government, NSW Ports - which operate Botany and Kembla - for the potential loss of container business if Newcastle handles more than 30,000 shipping containers a year.

The deal - which was only made public in 2016 - effectively means Newcastle can't expand to become a viable container terminal.

NSW Labor says the arrangement is scandalous and a century-long "set of handcuffs" on the Newcastle economy.