New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest

The RFS issued the warning for residents, saying there had been increased fire activity with strong winds and embers sparking new fires.

"Voyager Point, Pleasure Point and Sandy Point are experiencing ember attack. Residents in these areas should shelter in place. It is too late to leave," the warning, released just after midday, said.

Earlier, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was "miracle" no lives or properties were lost when a bushfire raged through southwest Sydney overnight.

A still from footage taken by a NSW RFS helicopter showing increasing fire activity in the vicinity of Menai near Heathcote Rd. Source: NSW RFS.


The Holsworthy fire - which may have been deliberately lit - had been downgraded to a "watch-and-act" alert earlier on Sunday morning but RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has warned "the risk remained very real".

"Given the weather conditions and the amount of fire on the fire ground there is every likelihood that situation could change this afternoon and we could elevate the alert level," he told reporters before the new warning was issued.

The Holsworthy fire - which has burned 1000 hectares - resulted in hundreds of people leaving their homes on Saturday evening with flames almost reaching properties at Holsworthy and Wattle Grove and spot fires later threatening Sutherland and Menai.

Some 500 firefighters are still battling the out-of-control blaze which the premier said had been fanned by high winds and "unusually high temperatures for April".

Fire investigators and police are working to establish how the fire was started. NSW Police have declared the area a crime scene but the RFS says it's too early to declare if the blaze was deliberately lit.

Asked about that possibility, the premier said: "The community would deem it absolutely unforgivable if this fire was deliberately lit."

There is no immediate concern for the Lucas Heights nuclear reactor but authorities are prepared if the facility is threatened, the RFS commissioner said.

