Man dies in smash north of Canberra

A man is dead after his four-wheel drive slammed into a tree north of Canberra.

The Nissan X-Trail left the road in Murrumbateman before 10am on Sunday and the 54-year-old died at the scene, police said.

Less than an hour later, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in the Blue Mountains.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, died at the scene on the Great Western Highway.

Meanwhile, a truck driver has died in hospital following a truck crash on the Sturt Highway, near Griffith, early on Wednesday.