News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking moment 'man throws punches towards police and slams officer to the ground'
Shocking moment man slams police officer to the ground

Man dies in smash north of Canberra

AAP /

A man is dead after his four-wheel drive slammed into a tree north of Canberra.

The Nissan X-Trail left the road in Murrumbateman before 10am on Sunday and the 54-year-old died at the scene, police said.

Less than an hour later, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in the Blue Mountains.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, died at the scene on the Great Western Highway.

Meanwhile, a truck driver has died in hospital following a truck crash on the Sturt Highway, near Griffith, early on Wednesday.

Back To Top