Paddle boat runs aground with 35 on board

A group of 35 passengers out on a birthday jaunt got more than they expected when their charter paddle boat ran aground in Windsor, north west of Sydney, late at night.

The 17-metre twin-engine paddle boat was travelling on the Hawkesbury River at 10pm on Saturday when it suffered a mechanical fault that caused it to run aground on the river bank short of the wharf at Windsor.

The Hawkesbury police launch rescued the passengers and crew, safely transferring them to the shore despite the windy and dark conditions.

Police found no error in the operation of the charter and are satisfied the incident was the result of a mechanical failure.