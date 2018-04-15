Fire damages homes in Sydney's southwest

Properties in Sydney's southwest have been affected by a fierce bushfire that blackened 2500 hectares across the weekend.

Winds continue to push an out-of-control bushfire in Sydney's southwest, threatening homes.

Strong winds pushed the flames north and east towards suburban streets on Sunday afternoon as more than 500 firefighting personnel battled to bring things under control.

Officers from the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and the Australian Defence Force were helped by 15 firefighting and reconnaissance aircraft at the height of the blaze.

The fire was downgraded to watch and act level about 5.30pm Sunday, but the RFS had already confirmed some properties were affected.

Spokesman Greg Allan said assessment crews weren't yet able to gain access and see what kind of damage or the number of properties involved.

"We have had reports of impact on properties in west Menai and Barden Ridge but our crews at the moment are solely focused on fighting the fire," he told AAP.

Residents had earlier been warned of the risk of ember attacks, with 70 trucks lining the roads dividing bushland from residential homes while water-bombing helicopters target the blaze from above.

The fire was upgraded on Sunday at 1pm when a fresh emergency warning was issued.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited the RFS command centre in Sutherland in the afternoon.

"Clearly with the wind increasing in strength the situation is worsening but there are outstanding efforts to control this fire being undertaken," the prime minister told reporters.

"This huge blaze has been fought in very high temperatures and very high winds - unseasonal conditions."

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the fire behaved "very aggressively" as it spread to the east and north.

"The overriding message is we still have a very volatile, dynamic and dangerous fire situation," he told reporters.

Residents in Voyager Point, Pleasure Point, Sandy Point and Illawong, Menai and Bangor, to the east of Alfords Point Road, were on alert for ember attacks.

"Protect yourself from the heat of the fire; it is now too late to leave" the RFS warning stated.

By 5pm some residents in Menai were starting to relax - and even open beers - after protecting their homes with buckets and hoses.

Goran Bubnjevic, 46, sent his three kids off to safety and spent the day with his wife holding back the flames, which at one point were right next to their fence.

"It was very very close," he said.

The fire tore through the highly-secure Holsworthy military range on Saturday afternoon and was upgraded to an emergency level when it jumped Heathcote Road.

It was downgraded at 6am on Sunday but the situation worsened in the early afternoon.

There were strong winds of up to 60km/hm but the temperature was lower than Saturday and there was also increased humidity - both of which helps firefighting efforts.

Evacuation centres were set up at Moorebank Sports Club and Gymea Tradies Club for those who decided to leave their homes.

Fire investigators and police are working to establish how the fire was started.

NSW Police have declared the area a crime scene but the RFS says it's too early to declare if the blaze was deliberately lit.

Asked about that possibility, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: "The community would deem it absolutely unforgivable if this fire was deliberately lit."

Winds are expected to die down on Monday, further aiding the firefighting effort.