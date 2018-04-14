Alleged Syd bag snatcher loses bail appeal

A tearful Sydney woman accused of robbing elderly people of more than $14,000 over a six-month period has lost a bid for bail and is likely to face jail time.

Fatma Mohamad allegedly stole handbags and cash from a number of elderly men and women at car parks in Riverwood between November 2017 and April 2018.

The 42-year-old began crying and pleaded with Magistrate Malcolm McPherson with hands in prayer as he refused her bail application in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

"Please your honour, I'll do anything," Mohamad said while appearing via audio visual link from Surry Hills police station.

The Riverwood woman was already on bail and under house arrest for similar offences when she was taken into custody for "targeting elderly and vulnerable people," Mr McPherson said.

Police prosecutor Jacky Lozanoska said Mohamad's alleged victims were "unsuspecting shoppers" aged between 60 and 90 years old who were robbed as they loaded bags into their cars.

"The community would be appalled," Ms Lozanoska said.

"The defendant's history is littered with larcenies."

On Friday afternoon, Mohamad struck again, this time approaching a 78-year-old woman in a car park on Riverwood Street.

She then snatched the woman's handbag, which contained more than $2000, and fled.

Mohamed was arrested a short distance away for not obeying crossing instructions.

After investigations, she was charged with 24 counts of theft and not stopping at a stop line on a red arrow.

Mohamad's lawyer argued she had mental health issues. She has three adult children and is the carer for her husband, who has serious back problems.

"She claims to suffer from acute depression," Rownie Naidoo said.

He said in almost all counts there was no direct evidence to support the bag snatching, however Mohamad admitted to stealing the 78-year-old's handbag.

The court heard a custodial sentence is likely for Mohamad if convicted, and her matter will next be heard on April 18.