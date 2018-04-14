Toddler's body found after NSW home fire

The body of a two-year-old girl has been recovered from a home that was destroyed by a fire in a rural town near Lithgow, northwest of Sydney.

Two adults and a two children managed to escape the blaze, which broke out on Saturday morning at a home in Capertee.

Emergency services were called about 8am to Castlereagh Highway, where they found a man, 44, a woman, 34, and two children aged four and one, outside the home.

The toddler, who was trapped inside, was presumed dead as the house had been destroyed.

A witness has told AAP the family had to run to the neighbour for help because there was no phone reception in the area.

"They had to alert the neighbours who had to come to the police station, had no joy there and they came here," the local man, who did not wish to be named, said.

"My wife had to make the call (to triple zero)."

By then the home was already engulfed with flames arcing three metres out of the windows with the toddler, a girl, trapped inside, he said.

"It's absolutely tragic," the local man said.

"I went up to the house, he (the father) was frantic. They were standing there in their underclothes, didn't have time to grab anything else.

"My wife took clothes up for the woman to put on. She was in a state of shock."

Locals have begun to rally by offering clothes and accommodation for the family, who are known in the rural town, he said.

"They've got nothing."

The family were treated for minor injuries and taken to Lithgow Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is underway.