Archbishop facing prison over NSW charges

AAP /

An archbishop from Adelaide is waiting to learn his fate following a trial into his alleged cover-up of child sex abuse.

Archbishop Philip Wilson is accused of concealing abuse in the NSW Hunter region during the 1970s.

Prosecutor Gareth Harrison told the Newcastle Local Court on Friday that Wilson, the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged with concealing abuse, wanted to cover it up to protect the church's reputation.

Mr Harrison likened Wilson's actions in trying to absolve himself of guilt as a "cat on a hot tin roof".

"The accused (Wilson) was part of an entrenched, toxic culture of covering things up," Mr Harrison said during his closing address on Friday.

Wilson faces a maximum two years in jail if convicted. Magistrate Robert Stone on Friday reserved his decision.

