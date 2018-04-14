Alleged 'bike lock choker' to face court

A man who allegedly strangled a woman with a cable bike lock in Sydney's west will face court next week.

James Barnes followed his 27-year-old victim in Ashfield on Wednesday night before wrapping the cable around her neck, pushing her to the ground and choking her, NSW Police allege.

Bystanders helped save the woman who was left semi-conscious in the yard of a unit block on Julia Street around 8.30pm.

A man and a woman, sitting in a parked car nearby, heard her screams and rushed to investigate.

The man confronted Barnes who allegedly punched him in the face before running off.

The 24-year-old did not appear in Parramatta Bail Court for his matter on Saturday but is due to front Central Local Court on Tuesday via audio visual link.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

The woman was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with injuries to her neck but has since been released.

Following a public appeal for assistance, detectives arrested Barnes at Alexandria shortly before 1am on Saturday.

He was taken to Redfern police station and charged with intentionally choking a person with recklessness, stalking and intimidating and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.