NSW premier heads to India

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is heading to India on a four-day trade mission where she plans to meet with business and government figures.

Ms Berejiklian will visit Mumbai and New Delhi between April 16 and 19, citing rapid growth in India's economy and tourism market as reasons for the visit.

"Over the last five years India has been the fastest-growing inbound tourism market for NSW, but we need to work to ensure we continue to attract Indian tourists," Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

Goods trade between NSW and India totalled $3.9 billion in 2016-17, split almost evenly between exports and imports.