Rallies urge Aust leaders to heed science

Climate change must be better addressed by Australia's politicians, according to rural NSW farmer and firefighter Vivien Thomson.

She says evidence of the phenomenon is everywhere on the nation's farms and in the increasing ferociousness of its bushfires, and hopes to convey this message to a crowd of thousands of science enthusiasts in Sydney on Saturday.

Ms Thomson, from Muttama in the Riverina, is among of a group of academics and others affected by science who will speak at the city's March for Science, one of eight such rallies being held across the country.

It's the second year the marches have been held in Australia and across the world to celebrate science, with the movement originating in the US.

Encouraging evidence-based policymaking and calling for the reinstatement of a Minister for Science in the federal cabinet are among key goals of the 2018 marches in Australia, its organisers say.

Those are goals that resonate with Ms Thomson, who hopes the nation's leaders will do more to mitigate climate change.

She said research on the phenomenon marries with the changes she has observed tending to her family farm and while fighting bushfires over the past 31 years.

"I started seeing changes occur in 2002 on the fireground. I couldn't make sense of it at the time," Ms Thomson told AAP on Friday.

"They're getting harder, they're getting quicker, they're getting faster.

"This is a thing, and we must do something about it."

Last year's rally in Sydney attracted 3000 people, while another 7000 turned up to events around the country.

March for Science Australia spokeswoman Taylor Szyszka says the greatest achievement of the marches was getting scientific messages out there.

"It's through the continuation of the movement that we hope to make change," she told AAP on Friday.

Along with the Sydney rally, marches will be held in Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Perth and Townsville on Saturday.