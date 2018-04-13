NSW music teacher avoids jail for assaults

A Sydney music teacher who's been spared jail for molesting teenage students has depicted his behaviour as overly friendly rather than sexual.

Ronald Bracher previously pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assaults against five students aged between 14 and 16 over about 18 months to June 2016.

The 60-year-old kissed the girls on the face and neck, touched their thighs and hugged them.

Bracher denies any sexual intent and has depicted his behaviour as overly friendly while acknowledging he stepped over the line, the NSW District Court heard on Friday.

Judge Jennie Girdham sentenced him to a good behaviour bond for each of his offences against the students.

The court heard the offences were not of a sexually overt nature, but the judge said they were still clearly indecent and Bracher was in a position of authority.

She was mindful of the impact on Bracher's victims, with one of them in a victim impact statement saying she felt anxious in classrooms and blamed herself for what had happened.

Another said she was upset she'd lost the experience of a first kiss and felt distressed and stupid when she thought about what happened.

Bracher told police he wasn't aware of school policies, but the judge noted he had on occasion apologised to students for his actions and once told a victim not to tell.