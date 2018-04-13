Search continues for NSW woman's remains

Police are confident a 28-year-old woman believed murdered was buried in a forest near Wagga Wagga, despite another search for her remains proving unsuccessful.

This week's search for Allecha Boyd was the third officially conducted by police

More than 50 officers scoured six areas of interest in the Lester State Forrest, about 20 kilometres southwest of Coolamon, over two days this week in the hope of finding Allecha Boyd's body, with a police saying on Friday they won't give up.

Ms Boyd was last seen travelling as a passenger in a green Subaru between Wagga Wagga and Coolamon in the NSW Riverina region on August 10 - the day police believe she was killed.

Two men - Samuel John Shephard, 37, and 19-year-old Wagga Wagga resident Anthony Shane Hagan - are before the courts charged with murdering her.

This week's search was the third officially conducted by police and was particularly focused on a site about the size of 10 rugby fields.

Officers walked shoulder-to-shoulder, probing the ground to bring any pathogens to the surface that could help police dogs locate a grave.

Detective Inspector Darren Cloake says while they did not uncover Ms Boyd's body, police remain confident based on their intelligence it is buried in the forest.

He says locating the remains in the 5.75 square kilometres of terrain is a very difficult task, given the hardness of the ground and lack of distinct areas.

"All the areas there look very similar to one another," Det Insp Cloake told AAP on Friday.

He said detectives will meet next week to plot the next steps in their investigation, determined to bring Ms Boyd home to her family, with whom they are in regular contact.

"That's the main objective here and we will continue along until we do find that," he said.

"Not all is lost here. There's still a way to go and we're committed and focused on this."

Ms Boyd had been living in Wagga Wagga prior to her August disappearance.

Friends and supporters of her family have previously taken to social media to call for the return of the young woman's remains.

Shephard and Hagan have been in custody since being charged with Ms Boyd's murder in November.