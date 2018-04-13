Dangers of rock fishing in Australia

ROCK FISHING FATALITY STATISTICS:

TOTAL DEATHS IN AUSTRALIA 2004-2017: 158

* 99 per cent were not wearing life jackets

* 95 per cent male

* 62 per cent born overseas

* 37 per cent lived more than 50km away from location

* 55 per cent were washed off the rocks

* 30 per cent happened between 2pm-6pm

MAJOR CONTRIBUTING CAUSES

* Slippery surfaces

* Waves

AVERAGE AGE:

* 45

KEEPING SAFE

* Wear a life jacket, appropriate footwear and lightweight clothing

* Check tides and surf conditions

* Plan an escape route in case you're swept into water

* Never fish alone

(Source: Australian Surf Life Saving)