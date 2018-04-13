News

Organ recipient flies half way around the world to be with organ donor's family on his birthday
Organ recipient flies to Australia to celebrate donor's birthday

Dangers of rock fishing in Australia

Rachel Gray
AAP /

ROCK FISHING FATALITY STATISTICS:

TOTAL DEATHS IN AUSTRALIA 2004-2017: 158

* 99 per cent were not wearing life jackets

* 95 per cent male

* 62 per cent born overseas

* 37 per cent lived more than 50km away from location

* 55 per cent were washed off the rocks

* 30 per cent happened between 2pm-6pm

MAJOR CONTRIBUTING CAUSES

* Slippery surfaces

* Waves

AVERAGE AGE:

* 45

KEEPING SAFE

* Wear a life jacket, appropriate footwear and lightweight clothing

* Check tides and surf conditions

* Plan an escape route in case you're swept into water

* Never fish alone

(Source: Australian Surf Life Saving)

