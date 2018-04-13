NSW light rail project dispute in court

The subcontractor building Sydney's new light rail is seeking more than $1.1 billion from the state government, claiming it was induced to enter the agreement on a false premise.

Acciona Infrastructure Australia claims Transport for NSW engaged in "misleading or deceptive conduct" in relation to the contract for the 12-kilometre network from Circular Quay to Kingsford and Randwick in the eastern suburbs.

In its statement of claim filed in the NSW Supreme Court, the company is seeking more than $1.1 billion for the loss and damage it says it's suffered.

Acciona said part of the negotiations related to the treatment of utility services, particularly along George Street in the CBD, which included electricity distribution infrastructure owned by Ausgrid.

"Acciona (and other members of the Connecting Sydney Consortium) were prevented from communicating with Ausgrid in relation to how changes to utilities owned by Ausgrid were to be dealt with as part of the project," the document states.

Acciona was reliant upon TfNSW to ensure that utility services treatment in relation to Ausgrid "was appropriately dealt with".

But the Ausgrid guidelines ultimately provided to the company required substantially more costly treatments than what had been set out in the TfNSW contract, according to the statement of claim.

Had the company known Ausgrid had not agreed to the guidelines as set out in the contract, it would not have signed on, as it exposed Acciona to significant additional costs, risks and delays.

The company claims its additional costs, including contractual penalties for project delays directly caused by the additional works, amount to more than $1.1 billion.

The case was mentioned in court on Friday when the parties agreed to a procedural timetable before a directions hearing on May 25.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said when a party signed a contract "we expect them to deliver on the contract".

"Yes, they (Acciona) have made some disputes or claims against us (but) we've said this is the contract and this is what you have to deliver," the Liberal leader told 2GB.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance has called on the Spanish firm to end an alleged "go-slow" and deliver what they're obliged to deliver.