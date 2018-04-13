NSW prison guards ordered back to work

A strike by NSW prison officers could drag on through the weekend despite the industrial umpire ordering staff to return to work.

Up to 900 NSW prisons staff have walked off the job in protest at job cuts and working conditions.

The unauthorised action began at Sydney's Long Bay Correctional Centre on Friday morning and spread across the state, as hundreds of workers walked out to protest looming job cuts and what they say are unsafe working conditions.

The Public Service Association says the statewide protest could have involved up to 4000 officers.

At the heart of the dispute is the government's so-called benchmarking process, which involves reduced staff in some areas and extra staff in others based on risk assessment.

The PSA claims it's merely a ruse for job cuts, including at Long Bay where 90 positions are on the chopping block.

"This is ludicrous, this is dangerous and this is going to place officers' lives at risk," general secretary Stewart Little told reporters in Sydney.

The prison population was "fast approaching" 14,000 despite the system only being built to accommodate 11,000, he said, and assaults on officers had nearly trebled in three years.

Corrective Services NSW slammed the strike as unnecessary with Commissioner Peter Severin urging officers to reconsider.

"There is no decision yet made on any job changes," he said in a statement.

The action caused confusion in courtrooms as defendants weren't able to appear because they remained locked in their cells.

The department sought an urgent intervention by the Industrial Relations Commission with the PSA accused of orchestrating the chaos.

"It appears the PSA embarked on a somewhat ad hoc basis and progressively had introduced strike action for 48 hours, essentially from correctional centre to correctional centre," crown solicitor Stanley Benson told an IRC hearing on Friday afternoon.

PSA lawyer Michael Jaloussis insisted the strike had come about unilaterally by each centre after concerns about job cuts were "brushed aside".

"This matter has been festering for a long time," he said.

"It's now exploded in all these centres voting to strike without any direction from the PSA ... these members have done this on their own because they've had enough."'

Commissioner John Murphy ordered the union to tell members that the industrial umpire had ordered an immediate end to the strike.

Corrective Services Minister David Elliot subsequently declared "this was a wildcat strike which had no legal validity".

"Now they face the embarrassment of being told by the commission that it was a rogue action."

The orders ban the PSA from inducing further actions until May 12.

But Mr Jaloussis, during the IRC hearing, had already warned that members might not heed the umpire's instructions.

"I'm concerned this matter may drag on a lot longer than 48-hours," he said.

"There needs to be some movement on their concerns being addressed."

The parties are due to return to conciliation next week.