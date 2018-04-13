Two men dead, two injured in NSW car crash

Two mates have been killed and two other men are in hospital following an early morning car crash north of Newcastle, with NSW Police saying speed and alcohol were factors.

The four men, aged between 29 and 34 and believed to be from Queensland, were in a Mazda 3 that veered off the road and slammed into a tree.

Investigators say the accident happened before 1am on Friday in Salamander Bay.

"This could have easily been four people killed in this car instead of two," Detective Superintendent Craig Jackson told reporters.

"There is every indication at this point in time that speed and alcohol are factors in this crash."

Two passengers, aged 29 and 34, were killed.

The 31-year-old driver and a third passenger, aged 31, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to John Hunter Hospital.