Gun in bush could be linked to NSW murder

A gun found in bushland next to a burning stolen car could be linked to the murder of NSW career criminal Nathan Costello.

The 33-year-old was shot outside his home at Unanderra, in Wollongong, on Valentine's Day.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to another shooting in nearby Berkeley after a shot was fired from inside a stolen Toyota RAV4.

The vehicle was later found alight and police searched surrounding bushland, uncovering the gun.

Police are now testing the weapon to determine whether it's linked to Costello's murder, which detectives believe was targeted.